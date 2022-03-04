Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
TAG HEUER - CONNECTED CALIBRE E4
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
TAG HEUER // 
CONNECTED CALIBRE E4 // BY I-REEL

A new connected watch for TAG Heuer, design and built as a traditional watch, but equipped with a smart core, sensors and high resolution dial. So we used the TAG Heuer Shield as a material library from which all the elements of the watch emerge. Titanium, steel, sapphire, rubber or ceramic are extracted from this multi dimensional structure and turn into the watch components.

MOVIE //
TAG HEUER NEW CONNECTED CALIBRE E4 //


STILL FRAMES //  
CGI  //

VISUEL ASSETS FOR ADVERTISING
CGI + PHOTOSHOP //
Leather, rubber or metal were also used as decor for the CGI visuals of the watch, echoing the bracelet or strap material.
TAG HEUER // 
THE THRILL OF ACTIVE LIFESTYLE // 

This new watch features a specific application, for training and workout. This short movie introduces the application and  its various aspects. The rubber band suppleness is used as a metaphor of the gym movements

MOVIE //
TAG HEUER NEW CONNECTED CALIBRE E4 //




STILL FRAMES //  
CGI  //


RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & TREATMENT // 
CGI //


CREDITS // 

Client: TAG HEUER

Executive Creative Director : I-REEL // vimeo.com/ireel // www.i-reel.fr
Project Management : Forence Lacrampe, Mathilde Tournois
Producers : Raphael Garrigues
Creative Director : Alain Laurans

Art Direction : Ravet Simon

Lead 3D Artist : Bruno Jean
3D Artists : Rami Ibrahim, Antoine Firla, Guillaume Briet, Fadia HamamRomain Gilot
Compositing : Ravet Simon
Motion Design 2D : Lucie Raijasse
Editing & Color Grading : Ravet Simon

Music : Circonflex & MEMBA - Walls Down (feat. Evan Giia)

TAG HEUER - CONNECTED CALIBRE E4
Multiple Owners
    TAG HEUER - CONNECTED CALIBRE E4

