

TAG HEUER // CONNECTED CALIBRE E4 // BY I-REEL



A new connected watch for TAG Heuer, design and built as a traditional watch, but equipped with a smart core, sensors and high resolution dial. So we used the TAG Heuer Shield as a material library from which all the elements of the watch emerge. Titanium, steel, sapphire, rubber or ceramic are extracted from this multi dimensional structure and turn into the watch components.



