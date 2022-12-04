Mini Editions
Campaign ~ Mini
_______________________________________________________
In their very first fully-CGI campaign, iconic car brand MINI tasked us with creating the motion content for the launch of their new 2022 ‘Editions’.
With over 26 films and supporting assets, it was one of our largest motion projects ever undertaken, and we worked closely alongside Anomaly, Media Monks and StaudStudios to ensure that there was a consistent creative vision across the entire campaign.
Embracing the brand’s inherent playfulness and fun, the films celebrate the joy of driving these truly remarkable new ‘Editions’.
CAR&D
Credits
Client:
MINI
Design, Direction & Animation
ManvsMachine
Agency:
Anomaly London
Production Company:
Mediamonks
Music:
Pharrell Williams
Sound Design:
Zelig