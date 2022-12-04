Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Mini Editions
Multiple Owners
Mini Editions
Campaign ~ Mini
In their very first fully-CGI campaign, iconic car brand MINI tasked us with creating the motion content for the launch of their new 2022 ‘Editions’.

With over 26 films and supporting assets, it was one of our largest motion projects ever undertaken, and we worked closely alongside Anomaly, Media Monks and StaudStudios to ensure that there was a consistent creative vision across the entire campaign.

Embracing the brand’s inherent playfulness and fun, the films celebrate the joy of driving these truly remarkable new ‘Editions’.


CAR&D

Credits

Client:
MINI

Design, Direction & Animation
ManvsMachine

Agency:
Anomaly London

Production Company:
Mediamonks

Music:
Pharrell Williams

Sound Design:
Zelig
Mini Editions
Multiple Owners
Tom Bunker

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tom Bunker
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Ali Sahba
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Iain Chudleigh
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Jeff Thomson
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Mike Sharpe
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Nick Taylor
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Sacha Wechselmann
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Alex Schlegel
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Cristian Acquaro
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Martin Vokatý
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Michael Schulz
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    The Dink
    London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Chris Perry
    Bristol, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Sebastian Helene
    London, United Kingdom

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    ManvsMachine London, United Kingdom

    Mini Editions

