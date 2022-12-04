Mini Editions Campaign ~ Mini _______________________________________________________





In their very first fully-CGI campaign, iconic car brand MINI tasked us with creating the motion content for the launch of their new 2022 ‘Editions’.





With over 26 films and supporting assets, it was one of our largest motion projects ever undertaken, and we worked closely alongside Anomaly, Media Monks and StaudStudios to ensure that there was a consistent creative vision across the entire campaign.



