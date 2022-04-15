Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Showcase
Both Studio
Behance.net
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette


Showcase
Showcase, held during Melbourne Design Week 2022, was an exhibition of works by 23 emerging and established practitioners within the Australian contemporary art, craft and design industry. Showcase was presented by New Assemblage, a Melbourne-based organisation committed to promoting inclusivity and diversity through community-building exhibitions and programs. 

Tasked with creating the identity for the exhibition, we chose to encase the exhibition title within a rectangle as a graphic representation of the definition of “showcase”. The visual identity utilises two typefaces, a nod to the diverse work included within the exhibition. The colour palette of putty tones used across the project was inspired by the floor colour of the gallery in which the exhibition was held. 

A secondary component of the visual language was the introduction of silhouetted shapes of the works included in Showcase, unifying the varied materials and styles of the pieces within the exhibition. These shapes then became a visual device to identify works through the room sheet and  the website.


Case study photography by Shelley Horan, artwork photography by Annika Kafcaloudis


art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette
art beige Catalogue Exhibition Melbourne poster Signage Silhouette


 Website both.studio
Instagram @both.studio


Showcase
189
934
11
Published:
user's avatar
Both Studio

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Both Studio
    Melbourne, Australia

    Showcase

    Showcase, held during Melbourne Design Week 2022, was an exhibition of works by 23 emerging and established practitioners within the Australian c Read More
    189
    934
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives