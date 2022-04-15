







Showcase

Showcase, held during Melbourne Design Week 2022, was an exhibition of works by 23 emerging and established practitioners within the Australian contemporary art, craft and design industry. Showcase was presented by New Assemblage, a Melbourne-based organisation committed to promoting inclusivity and diversity through community-building exhibitions and programs.



Tasked with creating the identity for the exhibition, we chose to encase the exhibition title within a rectangle as a graphic representation of the definition of “showcase”. The visual identity utilises two typefaces, a nod to the diverse work included within the exhibition. The colour palette of putty tones used across the project was inspired by the floor colour of the gallery in which the exhibition was held.



A secondary component of the visual language was the introduction of silhouetted shapes of the works included in Showcase, unifying the varied materials and styles of the pieces within the exhibition. These shapes then became a visual device to identify works through the room sheet and the website.















