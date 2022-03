CAMOUFLAGE ART. NGHE THUAT NGUY TRANG

CAMOUFLAGE ART

Nature in Geometric art and Illustration.

____









This is my graduation project in 4 months.

Nghe thuat nguy trang is an illustration design book about camouflage, also called cryptic coloration, is a defense or tactic that organisms use to disguise their appearance, usually to blend in with their surroundings. Organisms use camouflage to mask their location, identity, and movement. This allows prey to avoid predators, and for predators to sneak up on prey.

_