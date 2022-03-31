Macau Design Award 2021 Award Book
The Macau Design Award was established every two years by the Macau Designers Association since 1994. Its predecessor was the Macau Design Biennale, which is a professional event with a long history in the local design sector in Macau.
This year's Macao Design Award 2021 award book, with the creative concept of exploring the mysterious future, the whole book is boxed, and wrapped in a book cover with gradient fluorescent Pantone and metallic paper superimposed printing, layer by layer unbox the deconstruction, from the box to the pages, presents an unknown universe like exploring the origin of current civilization. Each pioneering work records the possibility of various design developments around the world. The layout keep the visual unity of the entire book with the most refined and simple structure. and reading system to maximize the visual impact and reading experience of the winning works.
澳門設計大獎由澳門設計師協會自1994年起創辦每兩年一度，前身是澳門設計雙年展，是澳門本地設計界別歷史悠久的專業賽事。
本屆澳門設計大獎2021得獎作品集，以探索神秘的未來為創意概念，整本書籍盒式裝楨，並以漸變瑩光專色以及銀色金屬紙張疊加印刷的書封包裹，一層層開箱解構，由書盒到內頁，呈現一場如探索當下文明前源的未知宇宙，每一份先鋒作品紀錄著全球各種設計發展的可能性，版式以最精煉簡約的結構保持整本書籍的視覺統一及閱讀系統，最大程度的呈現得獎作品的視覺衝擊及閱讀體驗。
Art Director : Hong Ka Lok
Graphic Designer : Rongrong Chao
Photography : Bob Wong
Paper : Cover | Polytrade Graffiti Smooth 275 gsm
Inside pages | Polytrade Graffiti Touch 120 gsm
Printer : Hung Heng Macau Printing Co. Ltd
Client : Macau Designers Association