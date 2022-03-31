Macau Design Award 2021 Award Book





The Macau Design Award was established every two years by the Macau Designers Association since 1994. Its predecessor was the Macau Design Biennale, which is a professional event with a long history in the local design sector in Macau.





This year's Macao Design Award 2021 award book, with the creative concept of exploring the mysterious future, the whole book is boxed, and wrapped in a book cover with gradient fluorescent Pantone and metallic paper superimposed printing, layer by layer unbox the deconstruction, from the box to the pages, presents an unknown universe like exploring the origin of current civilization. Each pioneering work records the possibility of various design developments around the world. The layout keep the visual unity of the entire book with the most refined and simple structure. and reading system to maximize the visual impact and reading experience of the winning works.





澳門設計大獎由澳門設計師協會自1994年起創辦每兩年一度，前身是澳門設計雙年展，是澳門本地設計界別歷史悠久的專業賽事。



