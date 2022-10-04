EDITORIALS 2022

_________
For Today Show- Article on Fentanyl Strips: A testing tool that could save lives from fatal drug overdoses.
_______
Illustrations and spots for the WIRED Magazine- ‘When my mother fell victim to a phone scammer, Our family learned a painful truth:
The explosion of personal finance apps has made it all too easy to target vulnerable people.’
_______
Website illustrations for NBC- A story on The internet’s meth underground, hidden in plain sight.
_______
For NBC News- Article on how the pandemic has affected our memory and what we could do to improve it.
_______
For Harvard Business Review- Story on how to be your own career coach.
_______
Illustration for 'Follow The Money'- A story that talks about how Ukraine has turned into a popular country for surrogacy. But the pandemic brought something else along that year: Travel restrictions led to more than 250 babies being stranded at hotels waiting to be picked up by their parents.
_______
Poster illustration for New York Theatre Workshop- ‘On Sugarland’ written by Aleshea Harris and Directed by Whitney White.
_______
Illustration and spots for Follow the Money- A story investigating the fertility clinics in Spain.
Why anonymous egg donation is legal in the country and why Spain is gaining popularity for fertility treatments.
_______
Illustration and spots for Follow the Money- Donor detectives and the hunt for cheating sperm doctors.
_______
Website illustration for The New Yorker- Are we about to cure sickle-cell disease?
New gene therapies hold extraordinary promise, but they might not be enough to overcome
a medical system that marginalizes Black Americans.
_______
Website illustration for The Correspondent
Ernst Pfauth, writes his last article as the CEO of De Correspondent. Spending the past 9 years at the Dutch independent news website,
he shares 9 points that he learned through his journey.
_______
Illustration series for Zetland
A 4 part series talking about 'Mothers on the run'. The article walks through the life of Katrine Jensen, who fled Denmark heavily pregnant because the social authorities wanted to forcibly adopt her son.
_______
The New York Times Book Review
In Aamina Ahmad’s stunning debut novel,“The Return of Faraz Ali,” a police officer is asked to cover up a young girl’s death
in the red-light district of Lahore, Pakistan.
_______
Illustration for Zetland
'One of the tragedies of war is that it stands between fraternal people’
The story is a conversation between two friends, about how the war brought them closer.
_______
Website illustrations for De Correspondent
Illustrations accompanying an epilogue for the book ‘How are we going to explain this’ written by Jelmer Mommers. Climate change threatens everything we hold dear. But we are not as powerless as many think. We can turn the tide in the next ten years.
_______
Illustration for The New York Times
Story on covid home tests, and what the results could mean. Who one has to take precautions even after testing negative.
________
SKETCHES