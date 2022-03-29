SOCIOTYPE JOURNAL ISSUE #1: THE GESTURE
Sociotype Journal is a new platform for thoughts on culture and society, that also happens to be a type specimen. Issue #1 is typeset in our very own serif superfamily, Gestura. Appropriately enough, our theme is “The Gesture”.
When words fail, our hands do the talking. Join us as we investigate raised fists, flicked Vs and power grips, VR mitts and cable knits with NASA, secret signs of the illuminati, street gangs and flight attendants, sign language poetry, greasy fingers, strap hangers, and discover the meaning of the word “thist”.
Issue #1 features ten essays, seven image-led articles, and a twenty eight page technical type specimen. Ten per cent of the profits from this issue will go to The Black Curriculum, a social enterprise dedicated to addressing the lack of Black British history in the UK Curriculum.
EDITION OF 1,500 COPIES · 224 PAGES · 210 × 275 MM · ISSN 2754-7698
SECTION SEWN, PRINTED IN 4 COLOURS + 2 SPECIAL PANTONES
8 PAGE FOIL EMBOSSED COVER
8 PAGE FOIL EMBOSSED COVER
DESIGNED AND PRINTED IN THE UK ON FSC RECYCLED PAPERS BY FEDRIGONI
SOCIOTYPE JOURNAL FEATURES NO ADVERTISING
STOCKISTS
A list of our stockists globally. The journal can be purchased from our website here →
UK
The Brand Identity, Counter Print, ICA (London), MagCulture (London), Artwords (London), Magma (London), Good News (London), Rococo News (London), Serpentine Gallery (London), Whitechapel Gallery (London), Unitom (Manchester), Catalog (Manchester), Village Books (Manchester), Village Books (Leeds), Colours May Vary (Leeds), Rare Mags (Stockport), Unique Magazines (Newcastle), Magalleria (Bath), Newsstand (Whitstable), Good Press (Glasgow)
MAINLAND EUROPE
Athenaeum (Amsterdam), Bruil & Van De Staajj (Amsterdam), Coffee Table Mags (Hamburg), Do You Read me?! (Berlin), Rosa Wolf (Berlin), Gudberg Nerger (Hamburg), News and Coffee (Barcelona), Tambourine (Madrid), SGEL News (Madrid), Replica Bookstand (Belgium), Soda Books (Munich), Under The Cover (Lisbon)
USA
Casa Magazines (New York), Iconic Magazines (New York), Printed Matter (New York), Skylight Books (Los Angeles), Smoke Signals Bookstand (San Francisco)
CANADA
Room 312 (Vancouver)
CHINA
Dorbeetle Studio (Hangzhou), Zheyu He (Zhenjiang City)
SINGAPORE
Basheer Graphic Books, Allscript Establishment
TYPEFACE Joe Leadbeater & Diana Ovezea
LAYOUT Alicia Mundy
CREATIVE DIRECTION Nigel Bates
EDITORS Nic Carter & Henrietta Thompson
PHOTOGRAPHY Brendan Smith
COVER IMAGE Hannah La Follette Ryan
ILLUSTRATION Hattie Staniforth
WRITERS Emily Watkins, Sammy Gale, Siham Ali
LAYOUT Alicia Mundy
CREATIVE DIRECTION Nigel Bates
EDITORS Nic Carter & Henrietta Thompson
PHOTOGRAPHY Brendan Smith
COVER IMAGE Hannah La Follette Ryan
ILLUSTRATION Hattie Staniforth
WRITERS Emily Watkins, Sammy Gale, Siham Ali
© 2022 Sociotype. All Rights Reserved.