SOCIOTYPE JOURNAL ISSUE #1: THE GESTURE

Sociotype Journal is a new platform for thoughts on culture and society, that also happens to be a type specimen. Issue #1 is typeset in our very own serif superfamily, Gestura. Appropriately enough, our theme is “The Gesture”.





When words fail, our hands do the talking. Join us as we investigate raised fists, flicked Vs and power grips, VR mitts and cable knits with NASA, secret signs of the illuminati, street gangs and flight attendants, sign language poetry, greasy fingers, strap hangers, and discover the meaning of the word “thist”.





Issue #1 features ten essays, seven image-led articles, and a twenty eight page technical type specimen. Ten per cent of the profits from this issue will go to The Black Curriculum, a social enterprise dedicated to addressing the lack of Black British history in the UK Curriculum.









EDITION OF 1,500 COPIES · 224 PAGES · 210 × 275 MM · ISSN 2754-7698

SECTION SEWN, PRINTED IN 4 COLOURS + 2 SPECIAL PANTONES

8 PAGE FOIL EMBOSSED COVER

DESIGNED AND PRINTED IN THE UK ON FSC RECYCLED PAPERS BY FEDRIGONI

SOCIOTYPE JOURNAL FEATURES NO ADVERTISING



