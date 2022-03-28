Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
SPOTIFY: THE BRIDGE
Made Up Studio
SPOTIFY
THE BRIDGE / 50 YEARS OF HIP HOP

Exploratory concept art created for a new Spotify podcast, hosted by Nas, discussing 50 years of hip hop with various luminaries, insiders and experts of the genre.

We explored 2 titles, 'The Bridge' and '50 Years of Hip Hop', and various visual ideas for each, focusing on monochrome, boldness, an 'editorial' aesthetic, and a sense of musical drama. 

Artwork created using Illustrator, Photoshop, Cinema 4D, and paper. 
THE BRIDGE: INITIAL CONCEPTS
THE BRIDGE: SELECTED DESIGN
THE BRIDGE: DESIGN IN-SITU
50 YEARS OF HIP HOP: INITIAL CONCEPTS
50 YEARS OF HIP HOP: SELECTED CONCEPT
Thanks, as ever, for looking. 

Peace

Charles
