SPOTIFY

THE BRIDGE / 50 YEARS OF HIP HOP





Exploratory concept art created for a new Spotify podcast, hosted by Nas, discussing 50 years of hip hop with various luminaries, insiders and experts of the genre.





We explored 2 titles, 'The Bridge' and '50 Years of Hip Hop', and various visual ideas for each, focusing on monochrome, boldness, an 'editorial' aesthetic, and a sense of musical drama.



