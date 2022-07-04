Lay-Out / Art book

L A Y ---- O U T N° 6
44 Pages, Digital offset print, 3 colors silkscreened cover, first edition 2022
Thanks to Rob for his invitation !
Here is the link to buy a copy : https://shop.seenstudio.com/
"My Name is Wendy is the artistic and design collaboration of Carole Gautier and Eugénie Favre, whose visual output is immersive, eye-popping and densely layered. They make work that is just as uncompromisingly strange and beautiful when the client is a huge corporation as they do when collaborating with a small cultural organization. For LAY—OUT, My Name is Wendy drops the viewer into a world awash with candy-colored gradients, optical dissonance, and fantastical three-dimensional renderings. The pages seem to physically
vibrate with energy as one's eyes devour their compositions. The effect is hypnotizing, meditative, and joyous." Rob Carmichael
R E D
D E V I O U S W A Y S
1 2 R O S E S
T U B E
D I S R U P T I F
B O O K S
C U R S E U R
B U T T E R F L Y
W A V E
F R A G M E N T
T W O R I N G S
B R O K E N
W A L L P A P E R
L A N G U A G E
L U N E
I N T E R I O R
F O U R F O R M S
L E A V E
S T A R T
2 V I S U A L S