Lay-Out / Art book

​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​ LAY—OUT is a series of artist books curated by the designer Rob Carmichael.

44 Pages, Digital offset print, 3 colors silkscreened cover, first edition 2022

Thanks to Rob for his invitation !

https://shop.seenstudio.com/ Here is the link to buy a copy :

"My Name is Wendy is the artistic and design collaboration of Carole Gautier and Eugénie Favre, whose visual output is immersive, eye-popping and de nsely layered. They m ake work that is just as uncompromisingly strange and beautiful when the client is a huge corporation as they do when collaborating with a small cultural organization. For LAY—OUT, My Name is Wendy drops the viewer into a world awash with candy-colored gradients, optical dissonance, and fantastical three-dimensional renderings. The pages seem to physically

vibrate with energy as one's eyes devour their compositions. The effect is hypnotizing, meditative, and joyous." Rob Carmichael







