Lay-Out / Art book
My Name is Wendy Studio
cover of art book created by My Name is Wendy

L  A  Y  ----  O  U  T   N°  6
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​LAY—OUT is a series of artist books curated by the designer Rob Carmichael.
44 Pages, Digital offset print, 3 colors silkscreened cover, first edition 2022
Thanks to Rob for his invitation !
Here is the link to buy a copy : https://shop.seenstudio.com/
"My Name is Wendy is the artistic and design collaboration of Carole Gautier and Eugénie Favre, whose visual output is immersive, eye-popping and densely layered. They make work that is just as uncompromisingly strange and beautiful when the client is a huge corporation as they do when collaborating with a small cultural organization. For LAY—OUT, My Name is Wendy drops the viewer into a world awash with candy-colored gradients, optical dissonance, and fantastical three-dimensional renderings. The pages seem to physically
vibrate with energy as one's eyes devour their compositions. The effect is hypnotizing, meditative, and joyous." Rob Carmichael


R  E  D
Interior page represented colorful illustration with typographic composition
visual and artwork created by two art directors

D  E  V  I  O  U  S    W  A  Y  S

Typographic composition with black and white patterns and shapes
Visual created by My Name is Wendy with typographic creation

1  2    R  O  S  E  S

Illustration with lettering created for an art book
T  U  B  E

Lay-Out issue signed by the graphic design studio My Name is Wendy
Visual represented 3D shapes and visual effects

D  I  S  R  U  P  T  I  F

disruptif art and visual effect
Graphic composition with colors and disruptive typeface

B  O  O  K  S

Visual represented a series of books
Graphic design and visual composition for an art book

C  U  R  S  E  U  R

art book and interior page product in limited edition
Patterns and shapes with colorful visual

B  U  T  T  E  R  F  L  Y

Interior page and art book with visuals and graphics created by My Name is Wendy
Colorful shapes for a art book

W  A  V  E

Magazine and art book
Visual art and artistic work

F  R  A  G  M  E  N  T

Poster and illustration for a limited art book
Illustration and graphic design for an art book

T  W  O    R  I  N  G  S

2d and 3D design for a book
3d forms and visual for an artistic publication

B  R  O  K  E  N

Pattern and artistic composition
Disruptive art and art book

W  A  L  L  P  A  P  E  R

Artwork for an art book
Visual art and illustration for an art book

L  A  N  G  U  A  G  E

Typographic composition and typeface
Typography and lettering for an interior page

L  U  N  E

Artwork and creation signed by two designers
Poster and illustration for an art book

I  N  T  E  R  I  O  R

Creation and visual with drawings and typography
Poster and artistic composition

F  O  U  R    F  O  R  M  S

3d and 2d forms for an art book
Geometric and 3d composition

L  E  A  V  E

Interior page of a book
Art and visual created by graphic designers

S  T  A  R  T

Artwork and visual for a layout project
Poster and graphic visual

2    V  I  S  U  A  L  S

Graphic design and layout
Double page for an art book
​​​​​​​
    Creative Fields