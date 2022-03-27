Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Cabins in the North
Aliaume Chapelle
Cabins in the North
Howling wind, hail, snowstorms, rain...
In the Arctic circle, winter is harsh and unforgiving for those who live up there. Like people, buildings decay and wear with time. Left unattended, they slowly die battered by the elements. When the snowstorm arrives, a sense of loneliness and isolation suddenly surround those relics of the past.   

lofoten minimalist norway snow winter Arctic Circle cabin house snowstorm
    Creative Fields