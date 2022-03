探索元宇宙-白

这是我创造的一个虚拟角色,他叫白,因为社恐呆着一个面具。他对虚拟的世界非常好奇,勇敢探索前景,所以我创建了这么一组作品,希望你喜欢啦~





Explore Metaverse - White

This is a virtual character created by me, his name is Bai, because she is wearing a mask. He is very curious about the virtual world and bravely explores the prospect, so I constructed such a set of works, I hope you like it~