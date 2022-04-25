*Designed by Alex Dang
~ Photo by Geno Korner
Established in 2018, Saga has delivered the modern and contemporary femininity to fashion lover's daily life with various collections of silk scarves, bandanas, and turbans with signature colors, patterns, and elegant touch. Saga meticulously produces silk scarves with super soft, smooth touch and shiny high-quality silk, ready to elevate your charisma, confidence, and fashion style.
To Saga, every woman is a treasure to nurture, not to cover. Therefore, let’s fold your style, shine your look.
*Concept
The essence of femininity exposes not only in the designs, the softness of high-quality material but also in the fluent movement of flying silk scarves, shaping the beauty of every mademoiselle. We usually hide our identity in different shells called apparel, similar to elegant scarves hidden in printed packaging. It is the time to uncover our characters and clarify Saga’s fashion aesthetics with lucency and honesty. As a result, transparent paper is the must choice to represent Saga's fashion statement - “be true and unveil your glamour”.
Due to unique and crafted sensibility of a fashion brand, hand-written notes appear in the graphic identity as inspiring messages to all beauties, with welcoming and empathetic manners. The logotype is formulated with curvy and flowing shapes, reminding our products and presenting the passion, love, and happiness we award our customers.
*Visualization
Will you desire to discover the beauty underneath the covering? The experience should be alluring, exciting, and surprising. People cannot stop their curiosity about pretty secrets, especially when their imagination flourishes constantly. Therefore, all silk scarves are placed into transparent applications, making the audience tremble in the attentiveness to reveal what are inside.
The minimal layout and information contribute to the design, matching with tracing paper to create visual metaphor of transparency and emptiness. The white-ink printing also works well not to distract the products but to provide enough information for these items. “Let products sell themselves”, Saga determines, and I agree.
*Effects
In an attempt to declare our craftsmanship, silk scarves become the playful input to the design, interact directly with customers and convince them about their high quality. It is also fascinating to see their elegant patterns create ‘life’ to the blank-space brand identity, while interactively connecting with the surrounding environment.
This experiment is my effort to bring the product to light and gather audience attention, not by crazy graphic treatment or amazing effects, but by the true nature of silk scarves and Saga brand.
*Experiments
"Mirror, mirror, on the wall — who's the fairest of them all?”
A magic mirror is no more mythical, but a new AI solution installed in mirror-like displays at Saga stores. A motion-capture sensor is integrated with these devices, tracking your identity to welcome you or capture physical products to provide necessary information and the online shopping experience.
Feel free to play with our technology, the Magic Saga Mirrors.