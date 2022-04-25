*Concept

The essence of femininity exposes not only in the designs, the softness of high-quality material but also in the fluent movement of flying silk scarves, shaping the beauty of every mademoiselle. We usually hide our identity in different shells called apparel, similar to elegant scarves hidden in printed packaging. It is the time to uncover our characters and clarify Saga’s fashion aesthetics with lucency and honesty. As a result, transparent paper is the must choice to represent Saga's fashion statement - “ be true and unveil your glamour ”.



