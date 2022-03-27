Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Revue Court Circuit
Nouvelle étiquette
Art direction and graphic design for the quarterly review Court Circuit based in Metz, which offers to the reader a contemporary and unique portrait of the city through different thematic issues with local contributors (writers, illustrators, photographers…).

Thanks to the illustrators and photographers who contributed to these two issues (in order of appearance): Lucile Matter & Loïc Lusnia, Morgane Guiomar, Atelier dix bis, Olivier Toussaint, Émilie Legin, Sarah Lampaert, Alexandre Tal

Fonts in use : Prophet (ABC Dinamo), Kessler (Production type), Neue World (PangramPangram), Chimera (CoFo Foundry)
Revue Court Circuit
