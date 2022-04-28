Shenzhen Esports Association（SEA）

Shenzhen E-sports Association, referred to as "sea", is a public organization serving e-sports-related activities. Shenzhen is a city close to the sea, which perfectly matches the English abbreviation of the association. Therefore, the first letter "S" with a dynamic curve is graphically formed and becomes the core symbol of the brand, which is not only an ocean wave, but also an industry flag; at the same time, it is extended in the style system of the entire visual image, expressing that e-sports is like the sea Vibrant, passionate, turbulent, and the eSports Association's philosophy of being inclusive, fair, and setting industry benchmarks.





深圳电竞协会，简称“sea”，是为电子竞技相关活动服务的公共机构。深圳是一座地理位置靠海的城市，和协会的英文简称呼应。因此，品牌将具有动感曲线的第一个字母“S”图形化，成为品牌的核心符号，既是海浪，也是一面行业旗帜。品牌形象围绕SEA（水属性，亦虚亦实，与电竞带给人们虚实体验的魅力享受具有异曲同工之妙）延展在整个视觉形象的风格体系中，表达电子竞技运动就像大海一样充满活力、激情、波涛汹涌，和电竞协会包容、公正的理念。