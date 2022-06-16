Building one house for a whole village
As most businesses do, SJB started small – with the surnames of founders Alan Synman, Charles Justin and Michael Bialek giving the fledgling architecture practice its name. But in the almost five decades since then, the practice had expanded more than they could’ve initially imagined.
Now, the business is split over two main offices – Sydney and Melbourne. Their offering has broadened – encompassing architecture, interior design, planning and urban design. And their team has grown both much more numerous, and much diverse. But that diversity wasn’t being properly represented by the brand, which receded as the team struggled to decide how (if at all) to collectively portray their multitudes.
To reflect the reality of who they are today, SJB needed to break the category’s convention of sterile, emotionless and largely inhuman communication – with a new brand system that demonstrated their multi-layered diversity and perspective as one confident and united front.
Both monolithic and modular
One of the primary challenges to reckon with when beginning the project was the many different teams within the business, many of which operated in totally different markets. Were many small brands required to represent this all? Ultimately, it was decided that a single, monolithic brand would best represent the all-for-one, one-for-all nature of the SJB collective – but it would need to have the flexibility to represent all that SJB had to offer.
The key to this was creating space for what makes SJB distinct: ‘the adjacent possible’ – that unexpected, powerful potential that can only be discovered when a group of people from diverse backgrounds, with diverse experiences and specialties, come together without ego or concern over hierarchy.
But making that space required a flexible brand foundation, built on a keyline grid system – one that was recognisable and reliable, but could shift and adapt to the great many contexts SJB operates in. This system evokes the modernist and minimalist architectural cues.
Getting under the hood
The SJB logo was groundbreaking and differentiating when first created, and so had a lot of equity that needed to be maintained – but to have it work as part of a larger brand system, it needed to be subtly redesigned.
The redesign process had the benefit of allowing for new variations on the iconic logo, to be used in special situations – with the logo itself now able to show just how much possibility can be found in a relatively simple structure.
Bringing texture to structure
To build out the new system, a new approach to photography was required. How could we get away from the stark, sterile and detached habits of the sector? A new photography guide was created, showing how to find the humanity in created spaces – whether it’s by literally showing how people engage with spaces in an authentic way, or by shooting from a human perspective, to show the human consequences of design and planning choices.
But part of showing the power of ‘adjacent possibilities’ requires showing the path not taken – so threading architectural sketches, material examinations and other process documentation through the identity given an insight into how different phases are navigated.
A delicate balance
Balancing warm humanity with technical precision was key to typography choices, too – with Roobert delivering bold, striking confidence and Reckless Neue representing fine, artful detail.
The colour palette backs this careful balance up – largely represented by charcoal and light grey, which provides a grounded contrast to the vibrant supporting colours.
Open homes, open hearts
Writing in the category is often detached, clinical and vague – after all, it’s easy to avoid criticism if you’re loose with the details. But knowing that SJB’s work could more than hold-up to close scrutiny, we encouraged them to invite readers into the details – creating a vulnerable brand voice system with traits that guides writers to get specific about details, speak with empathy, reach for human insights and embrace artful expression.
To support this, we created a multi-levelled narrative structure that provides guidance on how these elements can work together – whether its for a striking architectural design case study, a breakdown of a complex-but-important planning achievement, or a charming company notebook.
Letting the light in
All of these elements of the brand work together to tell a subtle-but-nuanced story – about how the specific, tangible benefits of genuine diversity can be shown, how the conventions of a cold and closed industry can be shaken off… and how the fundamentally human arts of design and planning can be expressed in a fundamentally human way.
Credits
Creative Directors - Jo Roca
Executive Creative Director - Jason Little
Design Director - Olivia King, Nicola Ferry
Copywriters - Mat Groom, Daniel St. Vincent
Designers - Dash O'Brien-Georgeson, Mac Archibald
Motion Design - Mac Archibald, Dash O'Brien-Georgeson
Strategists - Damian Borchok, Malcolm Miller, Sammy Page
Developers - ED.