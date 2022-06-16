Bringing texture to structure

To build out the new system, a new approach to photography was required. How could we get away from the stark, sterile and detached habits of the sector? A new photography guide was created, showing how to find the humanity in created spaces – whether it’s by literally showing how people engage with spaces in an authentic way, or by shooting from a human perspective, to show the human consequences of design and planning choices.



But part of showing the power of ‘adjacent possibilities’ requires showing the path not taken – so threading architectural sketches, material examinations and other process documentation through the identity given an insight into how different phases are navigated.





A delicate balance



