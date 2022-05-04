Log In
Nervous Rex
oleg Goncharov
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/5/2022
Illustrations for the wonderful book by Michael Burns "Nervous Rex". The story of how to get rid of fear and find Zen.
Nervous Rex
118
528
10
Published:
March 23rd 2022
oleg Goncharov
Owner
oleg Goncharov
Simferopol, Ukraine
Nervous Rex
Tools
Procreate
Creative Fields
Illustration
Graphic Design
animal
art
book
Character design
digital
Digital Art
digital illustration
Dinosaur
ILLUSTRATION
Procreate
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
