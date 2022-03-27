Log In
Homa and the Gopher
oleg Goncharov
3/27/2022
This is a series of illustrations for a very funny children's book about the adventures of a hamster and a gopher. The book was published in 2021, in the publishing house "Labyrinth Press".
Homa and the Gopher
Published:
March 23rd 2022
oleg Goncharov
Owner
oleg Goncharov
Simferopol, Ukraine
Homa and the Gopher
Published:
March 23rd 2022
