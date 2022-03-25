Tendril collaborated with Aize to create a hero brand film highlighting their vision for their software – transforming how people run and operate heavy asset projects.
Our goal was to create an aspirational film that represented Aize at its core while promoting collaboration. One of the main creative challenges was representing the many aspects, departments, and industries this film targeted. The film had to motivate engineers to change how they operate and execute tasks while inspiring a younger generation to participate in that change.
We loved collaborating with Aize on this film; they offered us invaluable insights into their core passion, beliefs, and journey, that truly brought this film together.
Process
Client: Aize
Head of Design: Hans Christian, Berge, Morten Andreassen
Production Co: Tendril
Creative Director: Alex Torres
Director: Nidia Dias
Executive Producer: Ivelle Jargalyn
Producer: Brittany Sheahan + Emily McCallen
Production Coordinator: Jelena
CG Sup: Alex Veaux
Art Director: Jesper Lindborg
Copywriter: Tara Wright
Storyboard Artist: Greg Boychuk
Designer: Jesper Lindborg, Christoph Strohfeld, Yas Vicente, Rafael Eifler, Friedrich Neumann
Model: Flavio Diniz
Animation: Samuel Bohn, Ferdi Kubin, Leo Bortolussi, Flavio Diniz
FX Artist: Ezequiel Grand
Lighting + Render: Nemanja Ivanovic, Samuel Bohn, Leo Bortolussi, Rita Louro, Miguel Rato, Alex Veaux,
Lighting Support: Brad Husband
Compositing: Corey Larson, Alex Veaux
Music + SD: Echoic
Voice Actor: Betsy Winchester + Voices.com