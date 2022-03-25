







Our goal was to create an aspirational film that represented Aize at its core while promoting collaboration. One of the main creative challenges was representing the many aspects, departments, and industries this film targeted. The film had to motivate engineers to change how they operate and execute tasks while inspiring a younger generation to participate in that change.

We loved collaborating with Aize on this film; they offered us invaluable insights into their core passion, beliefs, and journey, that truly brought this film together.







