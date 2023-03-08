Shuka Design's profileDasha Zudina's profileAlexander Maslyuk's profileDina Issayeva's profileDaniil Svetlov's profileKonstantin Frolov's profileVarya Goncharova's profile+5
Yandex Academy Brand Identity
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
“Academy” is an IT educational platform by Yandex that includes seasonal schools, lyceum, partnership programs with universities, School of Data Analysis, courses, intensives, and olympiads for schoolchildren, students, and novice IT specialists.

Yandex Academy's brand identity is shaped by the “Life is a hackathon” concept — moving from project to project, students constantly improve their knowledge. Being in a flow state, they are more focused on discovering new stuff than obsessed with achieving measurable goals.

The design system embodies this idea in a set of volumetric spheres or universes, into which the small red ball is inscribed — it wanders through them. While the ball overcomes new obstacles, it transforms the inner structure of spheres.

This ball is, at the same time, the sign of Yandex Academy. Together with the wordmark, the typography set, which includes Yacademy custom font and Styrene typeface, corporate color palette, and graphics, the ball shapes a universal visual language that signifies programs for different audiences, partner projects, and collaborations.

#shukadesign                    2021​​​​​​​
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
SHUKA
creative strategy director → anastasia butrym
creative director → ivan velichko
art director → dasha zudina
lead motion designer → dmitry kozlyaev
motion designer → daniil svetlov, anton gremyakov
sound designer → alexander maslyuk
project manager → anna eremina​​​​​​​
content director → vasily kolesnik
producer → kate shcherbakova

YANDEX ACADEMY
head of marketing → elena toropina
head of design and creative producer → katerina lekhavicius
lead designer  natalia tetekhova
product manager → svetlana bochaver
project manager → stanislava galkina​​​​​​​


designed by shuka ®
© all rights reserved
brand identity edtech graphic design ILLUSTRATION motion graphics yandex
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​get closer on linkedin​​​​​​​
Yandex Academy Brand Identity
130
719
9
Published:

Owners

Shuka Design's profile
Shuka Design
Australia
Dasha Zudina's profile
Dasha Zudina
Lisbon, Portugal
Alexander Maslyuk's profile
Alexander Maslyuk
Tbilisi, Georgia
Dina Issayeva's profile
Dina Issayeva
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Daniil Svetlov's profile
Daniil Svetlov
Tbilisi, Georgia
Konstantin Frolov's profile
Konstantin Frolov
London, United Kingdom
Varya Goncharova's profile
Varya Goncharova
Nancy, France

Yandex Academy Brand Identity

Brand identity made by Shuka Design for the “Academy” — an IT educational platform by Yandex that includes seasonal schools, lyceum, partnership Read More

130
719
9
Published:

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives