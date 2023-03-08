Yandex Academy Brand Identity

“Academy” is an IT educational platform by Yandex that includes seasonal schools, lyceum, partnership programs with universities, School of Data Analysis, courses, intensives, and olympiads for schoolchildren, students, and novice IT specialists.





Yandex Academy's brand identity is shaped by the “Life is a hackathon” concept — moving from project to project, students constantly improve their knowledge. Being in a flow state, they are more focused on discovering new stuff than obsessed with achieving measurable goals.





The design system embodies this idea in a set of volumetric spheres or universes, into which the small red ball is inscribed — it wanders through them. While the ball overcomes new obstacles, it transforms the inner structure of spheres.





This ball is, at the same time, the sign of Yandex Academy. Together with the wordmark, the typography set, which includes Yacademy custom font and Styrene typeface, corporate color palette, and graphics, the ball shapes a universal visual language that signifies programs for different audiences, partner projects, and collaborations.