New York Philharmonic Identity

With a newly reimagined David Geffen Hall, the NY Phil is turning its hall into a home for all music lovers. Its new home will allow people to see, hear, and experience the NY Phil from every possible angle by inviting the audience to surround the orchestra, enabling people to have a more inclusive and ground-breaking connection to music.





New York surrounds the Philharmonic, just like the audience surrounds the orchestra. We embraced these realities and made them the heart of the new visual identity. The logo highlights the rare square that the NY Phil calls home and reflects the experience audiences will have in the new hall. We also used the new logo throughout the system to place their renowned musicians and concerts at the center of the brand.

