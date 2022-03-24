Log In
Figma
Webflow
Olifant: Brand Identity & Web
Multiple Owners
Want to work with us?
hello@embacy.io
Olifant: Brand Identity & Web
Published:
March 21st 2022
Multiple Owners
Embacy Team
Owners
Embacy Team
Cyprus
Sasha Korshenyuk
Cyprus
Cyprus
Lera Belobragina
Moscow, Russian Federation
Nikita Sobolev
Cyprus
Cyprus
Maria Roshka
Cyprus
Miroslav Liamkin
Cyprus
Cyprus
Lera Matsueva
Cyprus
Viktor Pesotsky
Cyprus
Cyprus
Asya Iljushechkina
Greece
Greece
Nastya Timoshenko
Moscow, Russian Federation
olga usynina
London, United Kingdom
Natalia Tocariii
Cyprus
Cyprus
Vadim Orlov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Project Made For
embacy_all
Limassol, Cyprus
Olifant: Brand Identity & Web
Hi! I’m Olifant — wise guardian of the forest. I water these trees to help them grow.
Tools
Figma
Webflow
Creative Fields
UI/UX
Graphic Design
Branding
animal
brand identity
Character
customer
cute
elephant
marketing
UI
Web Design
Website
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
