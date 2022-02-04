Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
36°21’N, 53°51’E
Hashira YAMAMOTO
Behance.net
color Digital Art Iran journey Landscape mountain Nature nostalgic silkroad snow
- LIMESTONE LAND -
36°21’N, 53°51’E, LIMESTONE LAND is the colored image for the alternative process by HashiLaboratory
36°21’N, 53°51’E, LIMESTONE LAND is the colored image for the alternative process by HashiLaboratory
36°21’N, 53°51’E, LIMESTONE LAND is the colored image for the alternative process by HashiLaboratory
36°21’N, 53°51’E, LIMESTONE LAND is the colored image for the alternative process by HashiLaboratory
36°21’N, 53°51’E, LIMESTONE LAND is the colored image for the alternative process by HashiLaboratory
36°21’N, 53°51’E, LIMESTONE LAND is the colored image for the alternative process by HashiLaboratory
36°21’N, 53°51’E, LIMESTONE LAND is the colored image for the alternative process by HashiLaboratory
36°21’N, 53°51’E
- LIMESTONE LAND -
"36°21’N, 53°51’E" is the colored image for the alternative process.
The location is Badab-e Surt in the suburb of Semnan, IRAN.
Landscape photograph of Silk road  in the various countries of Eurasian
A series of Silk Road Journey works (color change version III) by HashiLaboratory that cross the Eurasian continent from Japan to Europe by land only.
Photograph of Silk-road-journey by HashiLaboratory | Japanese photographer and researcher

hashilaboratory@gmail.com | Website Portfolio
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
Let's connect on InstagramFacebook or LinkedIn

36°21’N, 53°51’E
45
228
16
Published:
user's avatar
Hashira YAMAMOTO

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Hashira YAMAMOTO
    Japan

    36°21’N, 53°51’E

    "36°21’N, 53°51’E" is the colored image for the alternative process. The location is Badab-e Surt in the suburb of Semnan, IRAN,  DMS : 36° 21′ 1 Read More
    45
    228
    16
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives