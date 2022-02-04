- LIMESTONE LAND -
36°21’N, 53°51’E
"36°21’N, 53°51’E" is the colored image for the alternative process.
The location is Badab-e Surt in the suburb of Semnan, IRAN.
Landscape photograph of Silk road in the various countries of Eurasian
A series of Silk Road Journey works (color change version III) by HashiLaboratory that cross the Eurasian continent from Japan to Europe by land only.
Photograph of Silk-road-journey by HashiLaboratory | Japanese photographer and researcher