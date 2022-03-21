MTV — MTV Xmas Party

Back to the roots! After several years, we had, once again the chance to work with our MTV family. This time we baked a super-yummy ident celebrating Christmas 2021 throughout the world. The recipe was the result of a fruitful partnership between Ditroit and Nerdo. Both teams worked hand in hand to come up with a solution to better unlock MTV’s brief. The result is this catchy ident starring a few funny characters that represent Christmas on different continents. Here’s the steaming hot outcome, directly out of the oven. Goofy, dorky, wild: these 5 extroverted buddies are always messing around, picking on one another, taking selfies as they turn up, embodying the MTV Christmas spirit.