Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Poble Espanyol
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
branding font identity logo Logotype rebranding barcelona color typography Website



A NEW BRAND

We modified the main typography adapting it to the arches that are constantly found in the architecture of El Poble. In this way, we have managed to capture the essence of the place with a minimalist and typographic logo.



branding font identity logo Logotype rebranding barcelona color typography Website
branding font identity logo Logotype rebranding barcelona color typography Website
branding font identity logo Logotype rebranding barcelona color typography Website
branding font identity logo Logotype rebranding barcelona color typography Website
branding font identity logo Logotype rebranding barcelona color typography Website






VISUAL SYSTEM

The system is formed from a base grid and geometric shapes that fit exactly into it. The main element is the arch, and this is accompanied by squares and rectangles. This system is useful for separating information and images into ordered blocks.


branding font identity logo Logotype rebranding barcelona color typography Website
branding font identity logo Logotype rebranding barcelona color typography Website
branding font identity logo Logotype rebranding barcelona color typography Website



WEB DESIGN

The website is based on the visual grid system to organize elements in an intuitive and very visual way. Rounded shapes and main colors predominate to separate content.



branding font identity logo Logotype rebranding barcelona color typography Website


DESIGNED BY FONT®

Design Collaboration: Roser Padrés
Brand Strategy: Plakton
Typography development: Wete
Web development: Efimàtica
Animation: Mersi


Poble Espanyol
313
1.5k
16
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners
Manel Font

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Manel Font
    Barcelona, Spain
    user's avatar
    Roser Padrés
    Barcelona, Spain

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Wete Studio
    Barcelona, Spain

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Visual Identity Community Blumenau, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Logo Designers New York, NY, USA

    Poble Espanyol

    313
    1.5k
    16
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields