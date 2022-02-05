TOPO CHICO ILLUSTRATIONS

A series of illustrations I worked on for Topo Chico, together with H+ Creative and Haymaker, two creative agencies from LA.
Topo Chico, a sparkling mineral water brand from the U.S., wanted to celebrate 7 under-the-radar restaurants that have been turning foodies on to their products through gifting them a collection of assets to help promote their eateries. As part of this project, I created portraits of the restaurant’s chefs, each honouring their culinary heritage and tradition. The actual paintings were then gifted to them.
Client: Topo Chico
Agencies: Haymaker, H+ Creative
Creative Director: Richard Fischer
Art Director: Eric Trujillo
Producer: Estevan Palomino
