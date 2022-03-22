Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+1
Cuervo Café. SS21
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee

Cuervo is a Specialty Coffee Brand in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This is our fourth year with them and also our forth campaign. Cuervo has 3 shops now and more are on their way. Growth always presents a challenge. How do you keep the human side of things when you are becoming a big business? How do you stay at the crest of the wave when sharks are coming? What do you do when things get crowded?

These are all questions that we asked ourselves and here are some of the answers: Do the Unthinkable, Be Smart, Be Wry, Stay Fresh and; most important of all, Stay Human. If something isn't broken, do a kick-flip; and that's exactly what we did here.

No more beautiful coffee cup illustrations or overly cute coffee iconography. No more specialty method diagram or flavor chart. This campaign is a gift for the people that make Cuervo be Cuervo. The people that run the shops, the people that work the shops and its colorful audience.


cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee
cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee
cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee
cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee
cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee
cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee
cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee
cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee
cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee
cartoon Coffee crown dog ILLUSTRATION pidgeon Rothko shop specialty coffee

Client: Cuervo
Production Company: Hueso
Director: Gianluca Fallone
Executive Producer: Santiago Moncalvo

Illustration: Nahuel Rollan
Graphic Design: Gianluca Fallone

Cuervo Café. SS21
357
1.1k
11
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+1
Multiple Owners
Hueso Studio

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Hueso Studio
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Gianluca Fallone
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Nahuel Rollan
    Argentina

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Hueso Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Cuervo Café. SS21

    Cuervo is a Specialty Coffee Brand in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This is our fourth year with them and also our forth campaign. Cuervo has 3 shops Read More
    357
    1.1k
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives