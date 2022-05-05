TOU
An immersive brand identity for Dot hotel
Rebeka Arce
brand identity branding Hospitality hotel design identity installation interior design logo Logo Design visual identity





Find your dot

Visual and creative narrative to 'dot', the new chicand&basic hotel in the heart of Madrid. A place where culture,hospitality and immersive installations meet.We focused on translating the brand strategy into a bold and iconic visual identity with the aim of standing out in an ecosystem saturated with visual information such as the center of Madrid.A dot is a wake-up call, a point to stop and start a new experience.

Start your dot.





Client: chic&basic hotels
Creative Direction, Visual Concept & Design: Rebeka Arce Studio
Agency: The Mood Project
Photography: Cualiti Photo Studio




    Creative Fields