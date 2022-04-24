Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
JIUDI
Multiple Owners
Behance.net


Jiudi is a line of hair products founded by Anne Kwon. Anne developed a series of small batch, 100% cruelty-free & vegan, semi-permanent hair colours in a range of pastels & soft neons. 
Jiudi is the feeling of finding identity and declaring it across all realms with no reservations. Inspired by her colorful & mixed universe, we designed a unique lettering logo and participated 
to the packaging exploration. 


beauty branding haircolor lettering Logo Design Logotype Packaging packaging design typography visual identity

beauty branding haircolor lettering Logo Design Logotype Packaging packaging design typography visual identity
beauty branding haircolor lettering Logo Design Logotype Packaging packaging design typography visual identity
beauty branding haircolor lettering Logo Design Logotype Packaging packaging design typography visual identity
---
THANK YOU ♡

Photoshoot
Photography: Joséphine Le & Anali Wong
Lighting: Judy Gu
Hair color/styling: Stephanie George
Stylist: Angie 
Models: Rue Yi, Tiana smith Angie 
JIUDI
124
588
14
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners
Marie Ducrocq

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Marie Ducrocq
    Paris, France
    user's avatar
    Ellyson Gasparetto
    Paris, France

    JIUDI

    Jiudi is a line of hair products founded by Anne Kwon. Anne developed a series of small batch, 100% cruelty-free & vegan, semi- permanent hair co Read More
    124
    588
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields