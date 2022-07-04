NUEN - Brand Identity





Bold Supply For Your Daily Ride

NUEN is a lifestyle and motorcycle apparel brand that was born in Sweden. In 2021, NUEN was first established in the founders' origin country - Vietnam. The brand is all about a minimalist and modern approach to everyday motorcycle riding. With a bold focus on quality and neat design, NUEN defines a minimalist lifestyle for all bikers all over the world.

Brand Identity | Graphic Design | Motion Graphic | Print & Packaging



