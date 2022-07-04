NUEN - Brand Identity

Bold Supply For Your Daily Ride
NUEN is a lifestyle and motorcycle apparel brand that was born in Sweden. In 2021, NUEN was first established in the founders' origin country - Vietnam. The brand is all about a minimalist and modern approach to everyday motorcycle riding. With a bold focus on quality and neat design, NUEN defines a minimalist lifestyle for all bikers all over the world.
Brand Identity | Graphic Design | Motion Graphic | Print & Packaging
Each of us has our own way of experiencing our journeys, and NUEN believes that each journey you go through is a valuable experience that you carry every day.
\ Client: NUEN.VN
\ Creative Direction: Gia Nguyen & Si Tran
\ Designer: Si Tran
\ Motion Designer: Si Tran
\ Print Production Manager : Gia Nguyen
\ Showcase Photography: DigiStory Studio
\ Store Design: NUEN\ Build: Vietline Interior Design
\ Interior Photography: Đỗ Sỹ\ NU-ONE Motorcycle: NUEN x Shucha Shed
\ NU-ONE Photography: Revons Studios
