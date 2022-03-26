







Espaço Força e Luz

Branding: Strategy, Verbal Universe, Naming, Visual Identity, Graphic Design, Wayfinding Design.

Porto Alegre, Brasil, 2021.





Projeto de rebranding para o antigo Centro Cultural CEEE Erico Verissimo. Teve como berço de concepção o próprio Edifício Força e Luz, do qual surgiram todas as inspirações para o trabalho, encontradas em sua bagagem histórica e em sua arquitetura. O resultado proporciona ao local um posicionamento autêntico e forte paralelo a uma nova identidade que gera homogeneidade entre as instituições presentes no prédio (Museu de Eletricidade e Memorial Erico Verissimo) e permite a fácil identificação do público. No contexto cultural do projeto, é possível trazer uma frase de Erico Verissimo: "Precisamos dar um sentido humano às nossas construções". E foi exatamente nesta linha que o projeto se desdobrou, trazendo sentido a cada decisão tomada, desde a construção do posicionamento até cada elemento presente na identidade visual. O projeto se resume a uma releitura do clássico – trazendo o moderno, mas carregando essencialmente a bagagem histórica e cultural do espaço.





A rebranding project to the old "Centro Cultural CEEE Erico Verissimo", whose conception was based on the Força e Luz Building itself, from which all the inspirations for the work emerged, found in its historical baggage and in its architecture. The result provides the place with an authentic and strong positioning parallel to a new identity that generates homogeneity among the institutions present in the building (Electricity Museum and Erico Verissimo Memorial) and allows for easy identification of the public. In the cultural context of the project, it is possible to bring a phrase from Erico Verissimo: "We need to give a human meaning to our constructions". And it was exactly along this line that the project unfolded, bringing meaning to each decision made, from the construction of the positioning to each element present in the visual identity. The project boils down to a reinterpretation of the classic – it brings the modern, but essentially carries the historical and cultural baggage of the space.



​​​​​​​