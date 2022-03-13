La Potage Itinerant
(The Mobile Garden)
Illustrations created for the website about permaculture gardening and nature walks. Illustration includes following plants: Beans, Beetroot, Squash, Cabbage, Lotus, Rhubarb, Honeysuckle, Mugworst. The project is created by Fabrice Wagner. https://www.potager-itinerant.com/
