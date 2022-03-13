Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Mobile Garden
Lina Kusaite
La Potage Itinerant
(The Mobile Garden)

Illustrations created for the website about permaculture gardening and nature walks. Illustration includes following plants: Beans, Beetroot, Squash, Cabbage, Lotus, Rhubarb, Honeysuckle, Mugworst. The project is created by Fabrice Wagner. https://www.potager-itinerant.com/



Illustrations for website


Landscape

Vegetables

Website


