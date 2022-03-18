Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
TORAYA exhibiton
danny △
wagashi company TORAYA Exhibiton


Toraya Akasaka Gallery held an exhibition to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Toraya Paris Store in 2020.
With the cooperation of "Pierre Hermé Paris," a leader in the French confectionery world, this is a must-see exhibit for all sweets fans that explores the appeal and cultural background of Japanese and French confectionaries.

 I was commissioned by Toraya to draw sweets illustrations of both countries for this exhibition.
thank you !
