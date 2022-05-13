2022 Vision Get Wild Award | Sign Up ! Get Wild

✹ 2022 Vision Get Wild Opening Film ✹
【SIGN UP ! GET WILD】
2022放視的主題為《SIGN UP！放視鑄造中》以放視NFT頭像切入 ， 影片用不同的創作過程來呈現，可以用程式寫出不同排列組合而成的外星生物，也可以從簡單的模型層層疊加細節，最終完成怪異又精美的生命體， 抑或是用最原始的手繪發想創作，將無生命的物件變成奇異靈動的小怪獸， 透過鑄造NFT，現實生活和虛擬世界有了絢麗的變化，融合了二次元、馬賽克以及超現實的畫面，展示未來元宇宙的無限可能!
The theme of the 2022 show is "SIGN UP! Get Wild" is cut in with the avatar of NFT. The video is presented in different creative processes. You can use programs to write alien creatures in different arrangements and combinations, or you can layer details from simple models to complete the weirdness. It is a beautiful living body, or it can be created with the most primitive hand-painted ideas, turning inanimate objects into strange and smart little monsters. Through creating NFT, real life and virtual world have undergone brilliant changes, integrating two-dimensional, mosaic And surreal graphics showing the infinite possibilities of the future metaverse!
Styleframe
StoryLine
StoryBoard
Manuscripts Not Available
Making Of
【主視覺動畫】
Production：YAGA ANIMATION
Director：張雅惠
Story：張雅惠
Storyboard：林曉曼
Concept Art：張雅惠、游家廳、林曉曼
3D Artist：游家廳、張雅惠
3D Model：游家廳、張雅惠、謝瑜晏
3D Animation：游家廳、張雅惠
2D Designer : 林曉曼、謝瑜晏
2D Motion：班森、張雅惠、林曉曼
Cel Animation : 林曉曼
Composition：張雅惠
Edit：張雅惠
