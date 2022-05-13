2022 Vision Get Wild Award | Sign Up ! Get Wild

【 SIGN UP ! GET WILD 】





2022放視的主題為《SIGN UP！放視鑄造中》以放視NFT頭像切入 ， 影片用不同的創作過程來呈現，可以用程式寫出不同排列組合而成的外星生物，也可以從簡單的模型層層疊加細節，最終完成怪異又精美的生命體， 抑或是用最原始的手繪發想創作，將無生命的物件變成奇異靈動的小怪獸， 透過鑄造NFT，現實生活和虛擬世界有了絢麗的變化，融合了二次元、馬賽克以及超現實的畫面，展示未來元宇宙的無限可能!