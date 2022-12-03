Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+4
Belif SuperDrops Film
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
2D Animation 3D animation artwork belif chracter cinema 4d Cosmetic Digital Art motion graphics
2D Animation 3D animation artwork belif chracter cinema 4d Cosmetic Digital Art motion graphics
2D Animation 3D animation artwork belif chracter cinema 4d Cosmetic Digital Art motion graphics
2D Animation 3D animation artwork belif chracter cinema 4d Cosmetic Digital Art motion graphics
2D Animation 3D animation artwork belif chracter cinema 4d Cosmetic Digital Art motion graphics
2D Animation 3D animation artwork belif chracter cinema 4d Cosmetic Digital Art motion graphics
- Client
LG 생활건강

- WOOT Creative
Creative Director - Goh seongwoo
Plan - Goh seongwoo, Kim hyunjin, Kim Heewon
Character modeling - Oh hyojin(super knights), Oh eunsae(Robin), Kim Heewon(Villain)
Character rigging - Yang jeongseok(Robin, superKnights), Lee yuseok(villain), Kim Heewon(Robin facial)
Character texture - Oh eunsae, Oh hyojin, Goh seongwoo
Environment modeling & setup - Oh hyojin, Kim heewon, Kim Hyunjin(support)
Animation - Oh hyojin, Kim heewon
Lighting & Texture - Goh seongwoo, Oh hyojin, Kim Heewon
Logo design & Animation - Kim heewon
Fx - Goh seongwoo(barrier fx), Oh hyojin(villain simulation, waterbomb fx)
Look dev, Composite, Edit - Goh seongwoo

- Partners
2D Character design - Superfiction
Sound - 274 Custom
WOOT Creative produced Super Drops animations depicting BELIF's worldview series.
2d character design was handled by SUPERFICTION, and all other works were handled by WOOT Creative.
Belif SuperDrops Film
136
721
8
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+4
Multiple Owners
WOOT Creative

    Owners

    user's avatar
    WOOT Creative
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    seongwoo goh
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Heewon Kim
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    hyo jin oh
    Daejeon, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    hyun jin Gim
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    U Lucks
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Belif SuperDrops Film

    WOOT Creative produced Super Drops animations depicting BELIF's worldview series. 2d character design was handled by SUPERFICTION, and all othe Read More
    136
    721
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields