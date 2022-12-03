Belif SuperDrops Film

- Client

LG 생활건강





- WOOT Creative

Creative Director - Goh seongwoo

Plan - Goh seongwoo, Kim hyunjin, Kim Heewon

Character modeling - Oh hyojin(super knights), Oh eunsae(Robin), Kim Heewon(Villain)

Character rigging - Yang jeongseok(Robin, superKnights), Lee yuseok(villain), Kim Heewon(Robin facial)

Character texture - Oh eunsae, Oh hyojin, Goh seongwoo

Environment modeling & setup - Oh hyojin, Kim heewon, Kim Hyunjin(support)

Animation - Oh hyojin, Kim heewon

Lighting & Texture - Goh seongwoo, Oh hyojin, Kim Heewon

Logo design & Animation - Kim heewon

Fx - Goh seongwoo(barrier fx), Oh hyojin(villain simulation, waterbomb fx)

Look dev, Composite, Edit - Goh seongwoo





- Partners

2D Character design - Superfiction

Sound - 274 Custom