BEANBEAN Coffee

BANG. Un amour inconditionnel pour le café.
BANG. Un Private Label éphémère.
Après une année 2021 marquée par la fatigue accumulée et les vagues de découragement, nous avons voulu offrir à nos clients un petit remontant, question de bien booster ce début 2022. BANGBANG a donc créé BEANBEAN, 6 types de cafés produits en édition limitée avec la précieuse collaboration de ZAB café. Par des créatifs, pour des créatifs, cette initiative autopromotionnelle propose des cafés arborant des noms de Fontes et prend la tournure d'un hommage aux jolis «B» typographiques de Fonderies d’ici et d’ailleurs, ainsi qu'à notre addiction pour les cafés Thirdwave.
Cette série de 138 sacs 100% compostable (200 g) sera expédiée aléatoirement pour remercier nos clients et collaborateurs qui ont contribué aux succès du studio en 2021. Une partie de la production et quelques produits dérivés seront également accessible à tous sur beanbean.cafe.
Que voulez-vous, nous aimons notre entourage caféiné et bien éveillé.
Bonne dégustation!
BANG. An unconditional love for coffee.
BANG. An ephemeral Private Label.
After 2021 being marked by accumulated fatigue and times of considerable discouragement, we wanted to offer our customers a little pick-me-up in order to energize the start of 2022. Therefore, BANGBANG has created BEANBEAN; 6 types of coffees beans produced in limited edition with the invaluable collaboration of ZAB café. By creatives, for creatives; this self-promotional initiative is offering coffees called by Fonts' name and they all take turns paying tribute to all the beautiful typographic "B"s that come from The Fonderies from here and around the world, as well as from our addiction to Thirdwave coffee.
This series of 138 compostable bags (200 g) will be sent as a thank you to our customers and collaborators who have contributed to the studio's successes in 2021. Part of the production and a few coffee inspired merchandise will also be available to purchase for everyone at beanbean.cafe.
What can we say, we love people around us to be caffeinated and wide-awake.
Happy tasting!
Creative Direction Simon Laliberté
Art Direction Corinne Bachand & Simon Laliberté
Design Corinne Bachand & Simon Laliberté
Coordinator Marion Saint-Sernin
Production Photos Arielle Livernoche
Studio Photos Luc Robitaille
