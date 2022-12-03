BEANBEAN Coffee

BANG. An unconditional love for coffee.

BANG. An ephemeral Private Label.

After 2021 being marked by accumulated fatigue and times of considerable discouragement, we wanted to offer our customers a little pick-me-up in order to energize the start of 2022. Therefore, BANGBANG has created; 6 types of coffees beans produced in limited edition with the invaluable collaboration of. By creatives, for creatives; this self-promotional initiative is offering coffees called by Fonts' name and they all take turns paying tribute to all the beautiful typographic "B"s that come from The Fonderies from here and around the world, as well as from our addiction to Thirdwave coffee.This series of 138 compostable bags (200 g) will be sent as a thank you to our customers and collaborators who have contributed to the studio's successes in 2021. Part of the production and a few coffee inspired merchandise will also be available to purchase for everyone at beanbean.cafe What can we say, we love people around us to be caffeinated and wide-awake.