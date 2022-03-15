The Old Man identity





The Old Man bar

brand identity





Over the years The Old Man has gained a cult status on the Hong Kong bar scene. It has grown prominent and successful with the crowd disproportionately of its small, almost intimate size. To keep up the hype .Oddity was called to relaunch its identity for the 4th birthday of the beloved bar.





Needless to mention the story of the studio goes hand in hand with the bar as its menu was one of the very first acclaimed projects we have received multiple recognitions for. Contemplating our years passing by chosen a fine ageing as the core motif of the relaunch.





We have developed system of shapes deriving from the iconic logotype evolving its graphical expression further. They form multilayered compositions with photography and expressive typographic layouts — a contemporary twist to tell favourite stories of Hemingway. Refreshing colour pallet with accents in silver together with exaggerated glyph tilts strengthen ageing motif. It is self ironic and quite metaphorical at the same time. It is a positive modern take on ageing — getting older, getting better.





Details reveal the theme further: a typewriter typeface (GT Alpina) pays homage to the legendary writer, messy layers with extensive use of different materials and textures not just convey flavours of cocktails but also add depth of uncertainty.





Contrasting minimal photography style of cocktails adds museum grade artful look and put them at the centrestage of the identity. Menu is a collectible item, it drives to explore signature drinks.



For each cocktail we created its own unique visual representation of the flavour through graphics, colours, paper textures and printing effects. Cover is a practical table of content. Customer may quickly select a drink without even opening the menu, or deep dive and explore each page. As a bonus, menu is laced with Hemingway's stories back to front. It is also protected with vinyl sleeve to keep paper safe from water.









2021



