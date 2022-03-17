Forms + Shapes
is a collection of 120 works I did over the last 5 years, basically the most important time when I shaped my style as an artist. Some of them are still my fav artworks even after all these years.
Everything done in Cinema 4D and Rendered with Octane or VRay
The collection was minted as 1/1 NFT and it's available on Opensea:
https://opensea.io/collection/formsshapes
