Forms + Shapes
Peter Tarka
Forms + Shapes
is a collection of 120 works I did over the last 5 years, basically the most important time when I shaped my style as an artist. Some of them are still my fav artworks even after all these years.

Everything done in Cinema 4D and Rendered with Octane or VRay
The collection was minted as 1/1 NFT and it's available on Opensea:
https://opensea.io/collection/formsshapes

Project Inquiries: p.tarka@me.com

-
Thanks for watching and be patient with scrolling!

2016 - 2021
petertarka.com


Published:
Peter Tarka

    Peter Tarka
    London, United Kingdom

