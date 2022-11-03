Digital religious fanatics，NFT avatar project.
In the future, mankind will rely heavily on digital devices and brain computer interfaces, indulge in the virtual world (meta universe) and conflict with reality. The resulting new religions are collectively referred to as digital enthusiasts.
