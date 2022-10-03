The book is a compilation of experiences and the most relevant work material that Ramon has created over the last 6 years. We have designed the book by grouping all its content into folders. We use kraft paper to wrap each project and it helps us to emphasize the concept of folder. The binding with the exposed spine allows us to see all the folders that make up the book. Continuing with the idea that the book is a collection of documents, we created the naming, “Files”.

