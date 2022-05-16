TOU
The IBM Design Language is the philosophy, principles, and practices that guide the continuity and creativity of every experience with IBM. Its foundation is a set of essential design elements, each crafted with a distinct IBM-ness such that every experience has the same connective tissue and unique brand character. The result is unity—not uniformity—at scale.





Creative direction
Mike Abbink

Design direction
Sadek Bazaraa

Design lead
Chiu-Ping Chiu

Program directors
Hayley Hughes, Daniel Kuehn

Design
Mike Abbink, Inhee Bae, Sadek Bazaraa, Chiu-Ping Chiu, Kelvin Chu, Conrad Ennis, Peter Garvin, Hayley Hughes, Ryan Mellody, Justin McNair, Dana Paslaru, Erica Raymond, Todd Simmons, Diana Stanciulescu, Wonil Suh, Shixie Shi Trofimov, Andreea Vintila

Design collaborators
Cameron Calder, Jimmy Dyer, Anna Gonzales, Lauren Rice, Nicole Roppel, Cooper Sanborn, Jenny Sanchez, Denise Shaw, Diana Tran, Peter Vachon, Marc Wisniewski

Front-end development
Josh Black, Jen Downs, Diego Hernandez, James Rauhut, Trevor Wong

Event design
Matthew Calkins, Mia Chubarova, Jessica Edmiston, Charlie Flexon

Design agency partners
Athletics (design), Doberman (web), Buck (motion graphics), GPJ (event design), StoryTK (illustration)




