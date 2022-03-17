Bol d'Eau
—
Illustrations réalisées pour le livre Bol d'Eau
Publié aux Éditions Sarbacane, Texte Stéphanie Richard
"C’est l’histoire d’un joli bol, décoré et délicat, rempli d’une belle eau claire. Il est là, tranquille, posé au milieu du monde. C’est-à-dire, à y regarder de plus près, dans un jardin aux arbres bleus, au bord de la mer, où s’affaire une fillette entourée d’une ribambelle d’animaux domestiques ou sauvages. Le chat s’approche. Il trempe sa langue et lape un peu. Puis le moineau regarde à droite, regarde à gauche et plante son bec dans l’eau. Et ainsi de suite : chacun à sa façon va venir boire l’eau claire. Et le bol d’eau devenir bol d’air… jusqu’à ce qu’il pleuve et qu’il se remplisse à nouveau !"
Bol d'Eau
—
Illustrations made for the children book Bol d'Eau
Published by Sarbacane Editions, Text Stéphanie Richard
"It's the story of a pretty bowl, decorated and delicate, filled with beautiful clear water. It is there, quiet, placed in the middle of the world. near, in a garden with blue trees, by the sea, where a little girl is busy, enveloped in a host of domestic and wild animals. The cat approaches. He dips his tongue and laps a little. Then the sparrow looks to the right, looks to the left and plants its beak in the water. And so on: each in their own way will come to drink the clear water. And the bowl of water becomes a bowl of air...until let it rain and fill up again!"