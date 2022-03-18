LIONOX is an inspection and consultation servicing company for the energy sector. With a global operational presence based out of Europe, LIONOX bridges the gap by providing their expertise of the China-Pacific region to overseas companies who look to them for their flexibility to think with both international scope and local knowledge.



Articulating the company’s nature and service, the LIONOX logo displays an ‘L’ form along with a circular shape to represent the act of inspection. Following the crafted tagline “Global Perspective, Local Precision” a larger circle is hidden within the ‘L’ form, when brought together with the smaller circle as a graphic device mirrors the duality of a global and local scale.