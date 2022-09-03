Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Dam
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
art art direction blue branding logo milk Packaging Photography typography vegan


Dam produces concentrated m*lks for the modern world. Rooted in sustainability and wellness, we developed the brand to look as sophisticated as it is wholesome. From photography to copywriting and design, Dam communicates its core values with elegance and simplicity, making it an aspirational choice for consumers looking for a good-natured alternative to dairy. The physical substance of the product—solid transformed into liquid—inspired the wordmark, which combines rigid and fluid elements. Additional brand assets embraced minimalism, reflecting the company’s no waste mindset.

Photography:  Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz       
Artist: Sarah Osborne
Wordmark refinement: Coppers and Brasses



Dam
Published:
    Dam

