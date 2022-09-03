





Dam produces concentrated m*lks for the modern world. Rooted in sustainability and wellness, we developed the brand to look as sophisticated as it is wholesome. From photography to copywriting and design, Dam communicates its core values with elegance and simplicity, making it an aspirational choice for consumers looking for a good-natured alternative to dairy. The physical substance of the product—solid transformed into liquid—inspired the wordmark, which combines rigid and fluid elements. Additional brand assets embraced minimalism, reflecting the company’s no waste mindset.



Photography: Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz

Artist: Sarah Osborne

Wordmark refinement: Coppers and Brasses







