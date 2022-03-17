MAPP MTL : Face au néant

(FR)
MAPP_MTL est un organisme à but non lucratif dont la mission est de développer et promouvoir le potentiel du vidéo mapping. Actif tout au cours de l’année avec des collaborations à Montréal et à l’international, MAPP_MTL tient un grand événement annuel au mois d’octobre aux abords du Mile End et du Mile Ex, et depuis 2018 dans le Quartier des spectacles.
Pour cette 6e édition de @mapp_mtl nous avons travaillé sous le thème « face au néant ». On a été inspiré par l’idée que le néant n’est pas le vide ou l’absence de matière, mais plutôt un canevas remplis de potentiel.On a représenté ce concept par des formes abstraites qui se crées et apparaissent dans le néant des affiches pour ensuite disparaître. Nous laissant devant un cycle infini de vide et de création.
Imprimée avec de l’encre métallique, nous avons créer une série limité qui se veut une façon de nous faire réfléchir sur notre place face au néant.
(EN)
MAPP_MTL is a non-profit organization with the mission of promoting and developing the boundless potential of projection mapping. MAPP_MTL is active throughout the year with collaborations in Montreal and on the international stage, while holding its own festival annually in the Mile End and the Mile Ex, and since 2018 in the Quartier des spectacles.
For this 6th edition of @mapp_mtl we worked under the theme “facing nothingness”. We were inspired by the idea that nothingness is not emptiness or the absence of matter but rather a canvas full of potential. We represented this concept with abstract forms that create themselves and appear in the emptiness of the posters only to disappear afterwards. Leaving us facing this infinite cycle of nothingness and creation.
Printed with metallic ink, we created a limited edition meant to make us think about our place in the face of nothingness.
Design, Concept et animation : Office of Demande Spéciale
Artiste 3D : Aucune Publicité
