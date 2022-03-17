MAPP MTL : Face au néant

(FR)

MAPP_MTL est un organisme à but non lucratif dont la mission est de développer et promouvoir le potentiel du vidéo mapping. Actif tout au cours de l’année avec des collaborations à Montréal et à l’international, MAPP_MTL tient un grand événement annuel au mois d’octobre aux abords du Mile End et du Mile Ex, et depuis 2018 dans le Quartier des spectacles.





(EN)MAPP_MTL is a non-profit organization with the mission of promoting and developing the boundless potential of projection mapping. MAPP_MTL is active throughout the year with collaborations in Montreal and on the international stage, while holding its own festival annually in the Mile End and the Mile Ex, and since 2018 in the Quartier des spectacles.For this 6th edition ofwe worked under the theme “facing nothingness”. We were inspired by the idea that nothingness is not emptiness or the absence of matter but rather a canvas full of potential. We represented this concept with abstract forms that create themselves and appear in the emptiness of the posters only to disappear afterwards. Leaving us facing this infinite cycle of nothingness and creation.Printed with metallic ink, we created a limited edition meant to make us think about our place in the face of nothingness.