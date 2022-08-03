Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Natron Lakes
Kevin Krautgartner
Behance.net
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
Natron Lakes

Lake Magadi in southern Kenya and Lake Natron in northern Tanzania are both big salt lakes, which means that rain water does not flow out and can only escape by evaporation. The left over high concentration of salt and other minerals gives the lakes a very saturated red to almost black color. But unlike other salt lakes Magadi and Natron got a very high level of alkaline due to high amounts of natron. The alkalinity of the lakes can reach a pH of greater than 12. They are inhabited by over 2 million pink flamingos, who use the lakes for breeding and giving birth because the high salt level is the perfect protection against predators, who are unable to reach their nests. 
Both lakes are by far the most inhospitable and surreal areas I have ever seen from above.

abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania

Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.
All photos were taken with medium format cameras.

WEBSITE  |  INSTAGRAM  |  FACEBOOK




abstract Aerial africa art FINEART kenya lake naTRON Photography Tanzania
Natron Lakes
85
442
7
Published:
user's avatar
Kevin Krautgartner

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Kevin Krautgartner
    Wuppertal, Germany

    Natron Lakes

    85
    442
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields