Natron Lakes





Lake Magadi in southern Kenya and Lake Natron in northern Tanzania are both big salt lakes, which means that rain water does not flow out and can only escape by evaporation. The left over high concentration of salt and other minerals gives the lakes a very saturated red to almost black color. But unlike other salt lakes Magadi and Natron got a very high level of alkaline due to high amounts of natron. The alkalinity of the lakes can reach a pH of greater than 12. They are inhabited by over 2 million pink flamingos, who use the lakes for breeding and giving birth because the high salt level is the perfect protection against predators, who are unable to reach their nests.

Both lakes are by far the most inhospitable and surreal areas I have ever seen from above.



