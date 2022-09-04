Various illustrations 2020 / 2021

Times flies and those last years was'nt the easiest ones for many of us but we keep going. I wanted to share with you some projects i worked on for commissions or personal visual development. Hope you like it.
CLIENTS : Ariane espace / Ray ban / Cartesi IO / Fiat / Beneteau / Wheels magazine / Adobe / Cloudberries / DDB magazine also worked with Facebook / Arkema / Crep protect / UEFA
Ariane group
Let's start with this really cool project i worked on in collaboration with ariane group.
They asked me to make two illustrations for both Ariane 5 and 6 to sell merch in there shop.
Wheels magazine
i was commissioned by wheels magazine via My agent in uk Making picture to realize a cover illustration about the best electric vehicles selection of 2021.
Cartesi.IO
This one was a great project to work on. Cartesi present themselves as the first Blockhain OS. They needed many visuals for they websites and to you to illustrate articles on theere blog. Since we worked together they rebrended theire whole visual identity and use more the illustrations for articles. Hope you like it.
Ray Ban
This one was a commission for a big campain the brand planed to lauch regarding a new technology of lenses.
They asked me to do something very colorfull. They finally did'nt kept this direction but here is what we did.
Some alternative versions...
Beneteau
i was commissioned by the famous french boat constructor, to realize several illustrations for their Gran Turismo new boats. They asked me to illustrate the boats in various environments all over the world.
And to give some context, that's the kind of brief i receive from the client at the begining
which give us the possibility to talk together and start on the right direction.
Fiat
I was asked by Fiat Japan to realize one illustration of the new fiat 500 for there 2021 calendar.
MHP solution group
MHP are specialized in software solutions in shipping Logistics. They commissioned me to make some illustrations to visualize how there services works and for a poster for different events.
DDB Magazine
I was asked by DDB to do a cover for an intern magazine. I made it in 2019 so long time ago but i did'nt shared it before so here it is...
Adobe
i was contacted by the Adobe team that wanted to make an article about gradients.
They asked me some questions aswell as many other artists to talk about using gradients.
You can find the article here in the get inspired page.
They selected some illustrations from my series "fade away" that i did in 2020. A solo walk in New York when the streets where deserted because of the Covid.
You will also find the work and interviews from other artists in the article.
Temaprod : Branding cities exposition
I was contacted by TemaProd to take part of an exposition in paris about the future of the city from artist point of view.
I be glad they choosed to show my work with amazing artists like E-boy, docteur paper, antoine corbineau and IC4 studio. Here is a link to an article about the exposition .
Cloudberries
Clouberries make beautiful Jigsaw puzzles for adults. I really like what they do. You will find amazing puzzles in they catalogue.
We also worked on a secont puzzle together that's coming...
Market Urbanism report
This one is a skyline illustration for a website
Personal projects
I always do a lot of personal projects . In fact that's represent something like 80% of my work. I always need to search. To do.
I share here some of it but i have other series and projects i will share with you in other posts. I am also about to sell my illustrations so i'll keep you in touch about it too. Hope you'll like this...
CARS & stuffs
SNEAKERS
I can't help it. I always come back to illustrate sneakers. Maybe that comes from the basketball magazine from my childhood in 90's when i discovered the new Jordans and pumps and other legendary sneakers that i can't afford. That's a part of my culture and i always have fun doing it. Hope you like my playground.
APPAREL
As i told you i am working on my shop and i have many ideas, I will keep you in touch for those who are interested.
INK DOODLESI used to draw a lot before but i kind of lost this along the way.
PROCREATE TESTSSome little tests i did with procreate on I pad.
Thank you
For your support and kind comments since i started to share my work with you here many years ago.
Times flies and we never know what's next but i hope sharing many more things with you soon. Thanks again you alll very very much.