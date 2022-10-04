Asuka village, Nara prefecture, JAPAN
ASUKA
ASUKA is the nostalgic image in Asuka village, Nara prefecture, JAPAN.
Oka-temple "岡寺", DMS : 34° 28′ 18.44″ N, 135° 49′ 42.14″ E
Asuka-temple "飛鳥寺", DMS : 34° 28′ 43.14″ N, 135° 49′ 12.64″ E
Tachibana-temple "橘寺", DMS : 34° 28′ 12″ N, 135° 49′ 5″ E
Asuka village "明日香村", DMS : 34° 28′ 16.7″ N, 135° 49′ 14.6″ E
Landscape photograph of Silk road in the various countries of Eurasian
A series of Silk Road Journey works (color change version II) by HashiLaboratory that cross the Eurasian continent from Japan to Europe by land only.
Photograph of Silk-road-journey by HashiLaboratory | Japanese photographer and researcher