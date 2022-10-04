ASUKA



—

ASUKA is the nostalgic image in Asuka village , Nara prefecture, JAPAN.



—



Oka-temple "岡寺", DMS : 34° 28′ 18.44″ N, 135° 49′ 42.14″ E



Asuka-temple "飛鳥寺", DMS : 34° 28′ 43.14″ N, 135° 49′ 12.64″ E



Tachibana-temple "橘寺", DMS : 34° 28′ 12″ N, 135° 49′ 5″ E

Asuka village "明日香村", DMS : 34° 28′ 16.7″ N, 135° 49′ 14.6″ E

—

Landscape photograph of Silk road in the various countries of Eurasian