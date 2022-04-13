Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
RICE HUSK VILLAGE
Subin Cho
BACKGROUND
The rice husk, is the coating on a seed or grain of rice. Rice husk is discarded as agricultural waste because they are not digested by humans. Around 120 million tons of rice husk is discarded worldwide every year.


Rice husk has large dry volume due to its low bulk density and possesses rough and abrasive surfaces that are highly resistant to natural degradation. That is why disposal of rice husks has become a challenging problem. Therefore, from the viewpoint of environmental issues, how to improve rice husk and how to recycle rice husk have become very important environmental protection subjects.
*source : Influence of Microwave Incinerated Rice Husk Ash on Hydration of Foamed Concrete


Children's toys that are Biodegradable and Safe for the human body.




RICE HUSK VILLAGE _ SUSTAINABLE TOY

Samsung Design Membership 2022 Intensive Course

Design by Subin Cho
Contact : biqe84@gmail.com

