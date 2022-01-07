Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Tangent, part 1
Dimitris Ladopoulos
Behance.net
art coding design generative geometry math poster Procedural algorithm
​​​​​​​

TANGENT is a personal project that combines some of my favorite subjects: art, math & algorithms. Together, they create procedurally generated organic & geometric forms. The source of inspiration has been Armin Hoffman's 'Graphic Design Manual'. There are so many interesting ideas in this book but I started with one, figure 51. According to the author:

"Study in variations: growing fluid structures meet one another. Starting position: 16 dots. Certain dots are singled out and linked together. The 9 variations thus created are recombined into a new unit."


art coding design generative geometry math poster Procedural algorithm
Armin Hoffman and his book 'Graphic Design Manual', 1965, page 42, figure 51

I wanted to take on the challenge of recreating this as a procedural setup in Houdini. I worked on & off for a couple of days to understand the rules and math necessary and then a few more days trying to code it using VEX. It was a bit of a struggle initially, but the final successful implementation made it worthwhile.


art coding design generative geometry math poster Procedural algorithm
art coding design generative geometry math poster Procedural algorithm
Sketchbook. Network view and output from Houdini.

The setup is quite simple:
01. start with a 4x4 grid of pegs
02. select a random set of pegs (anything between 7-14 out of 16)
03. figure out the winding (order of pegs)
04. connect selected pegs with their common tangents
05. done!​​​​​​​

Once I built the initial setup, I started experimenting with additional features like, various grids, procedural motion, different peg size, color etc and before realizing I had created more than 80 different style variations, as well as, a number of different (procedural) shapes.




Since the results I wanted to share were numerous, I've decided to group them in four parts. This is the first part. It includes a bit of background on the idea and the process, as well as, a number of series that stay close to the original aesthetic. In parts 2,3 & 4, while keeping the same idea, the results take a different direction. I hope you enjoy the results! D



O  O  O  O
O  O  O  O
O  O  O  O
O  O  O  O




series 001 (reconstruction of original shapes)




series 044

series 006

series 010





series 012






series 053



series 007




series 006




series 054





series 051



series 040





​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



art coding design generative geometry math poster Procedural algorithm
Tangent, part 1
1.1k
6k
84
Published:
user's avatar
Dimitris Ladopoulos

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Dimitris Ladopoulos
    CA, USA

    Tangent, part 1

    1.1k
    6k
    84
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields