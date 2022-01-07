Tangent, part 1

TANGENT is a personal project that combines some of my favorite subjects: art, math & algorithms. Together, they create procedurally generated organic & geometric forms. The source of inspiration has been Armin Hoffman's 'Graphic Design Manual'. There are so many interesting ideas in this book but I started with one, figure 51. According to the author:
"Study in variations: growing fluid structures meet one another. Starting position: 16 dots. Certain dots are singled out and linked together. The 9 variations thus created are recombined into a new unit."
Armin Hoffman and his book 'Graphic Design Manual', 1965, page 42, figure 51
I wanted to take on the challenge of recreating this as a procedural setup in Houdini. I worked on & off for a couple of days to understand the rules and math necessary and then a few more days trying to code it using VEX. It was a bit of a struggle initially, but the final successful implementation made it worthwhile.
Sketchbook. Network view and output from Houdini.
The setup is quite simple:
01. start with a 4x4 grid of pegs
02. select a random set of pegs (anything between 7-14 out of 16)
03. figure out the winding (order of pegs)
04. connect selected pegs with their common tangents
05. done!
Once I built the initial setup, I started experimenting with additional features like, various grids, procedural motion, different peg size, color etc and before realizing I had created more than 80 different style variations, as well as, a number of different (procedural) shapes.
Since the results I wanted to share were numerous, I've decided to group them in four parts. This is the first part. It includes a bit of background on the idea and the process, as well as, a number of series that stay close to the original aesthetic. In parts 2,3 & 4, while keeping the same idea, the results take a different direction. I hope you enjoy the results! D
O O O O
O O O O
O O O O
O O O O
series 001 (reconstruction of original shapes)
series 044
series 006
series 010
series 012
series 053
series 007
series 006
series 054
series 051
series 040