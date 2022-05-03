Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Mindfilm / Brand New Cherry Flavour
Dvein -
Behance.net
MINDFILM
MINDFILM is a sequence that delve into the flustered brain of Lisa Nova, an aspiring film director who arrives in 1990s Los Angeles.

Originally created for Brand New Cherry Flavour Horror Netflix TV series, we developed this film as an abstract journey through  her visions and fears as if their memories and emotions could be turned into images.

We wanted to do something unique, that would add to the psychology of the character from the abstract and sensorial, and for this we decided to join forces with Enric Sant to jointly design the universe and with the VFX wizards Makmac, J.A. Durán and Carles Navarro. Produced from the U.S.A. by 1stAveMachine, we worked with María Soler, line producer in Spain, and Pijama Studios.

The cherry on the cake ;) was provided by Ivan from Banjo Soundscapes, who created an overwhelming soundtrack that added to the intriguing narrative and elevated the sequence into an immersive and terrifying experience.

The MINDFILM ended up out of the series edit during the final processes but we wanted to share it because it is a sequence we are very proud of and one that represents some of our own obsessions very well. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it and working with this amazing team.
CONCEPT ART by ENRIC SANT
Image may contain: light and lit
Image may contain: cave and nature
Image may contain: drawing, outdoor and art
Image may contain: snow
Image may contain: light, outdoor and dark
Image may contain: painting, outdoor and house
Image may contain: nature, bed and canyon
Image may contain: light and outdoor
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and fog
Image may contain: screenshot and snow
STYLEFRAMES & MOTION TESTS by MAKMAC & DVEIN
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: invertebrate and animal
Image may contain: laptop, computer and indoor
Image may contain: cave, rock and valley
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: canyon, painting and cave
Image may contain: indoor
CREDITS

Directed by DVEIN
Produced by 1stAveMachine
Executive Producer  Andrew Geller
Line Producer  María Soler

Art direction   Enric Sant & DVEIN
Concept Art  Enric Sant
Animation and visual effects by Makmac , J.A. Duran, Enric Sant & DVEIN.
Compositing    Carlos Navarro
Grading    Xavi Santolaya
Post-production  Pijama Studios

Music & Sound design by Banjo Soundscapes
Mindfilm / Brand New Cherry Flavour
64
373
6
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Dvein -
    Barcelona, Spain

    Mindfilm / Brand New Cherry Flavour

    64
    373
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields