Mindfilm / Brand New Cherry Flavour

MINDFILM

MINDFILM is a sequence that delve into the flustered brain of Lisa Nova, an aspiring film director who arrives in 1990s Los Angeles.





Originally created for Brand New Cherry Flavour Horror Netflix TV series, we developed this film as an abstract journey through her visions and fears as if their memories and emotions could be turned into images.





Enric Sant Makmac J.A. Durán Carles Navarro. 1stAveMachine María Soler , line producer in Spain, and Pijama Studios. We wanted to do something unique, that would add to the psychology of the character from the abstract and sensorial, and for this we decided to join forces withto jointly design the universe and with the VFX wizardsandProduced from the U.S.A. by, we worked with, line producer in Spain, and





Banjo Soundscapes The cherry on the cake ;) was provided by Ivan from, who created an overwhelming soundtrack that added to the intriguing narrative and elevated the sequence into an immersive and terrifying experience.



